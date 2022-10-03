Rick and Morty Fans Loved Season 6's Rick and Jerry Team Up

Rick and Morty has been surprising fans with each new episode of the series so far, and fans were all in on Season 6's newest episode too! After kicking off the season with some major new lore reveals and a huge shift in the status quo, Season 6 has been pretty different than the seasons of the past. Not only has Rick been getting closer to each of the other members of his family (because he can't easily escape with his portal gun anymore), but each new episode of the season has been exploring the other characters in some deep new ways.

This was especially true for Episode 5 of the season, "Final DeSmithation" as when Jerry gets a surprising new fortune that he'll end up having sex with his mother, Rick decides to get to the bottom of why. This soon leads the two of them through a surprising new mission through a fortune cookie company that ended up having powers that actually controlled people's fate. It was one of the duo's wildest team up yet, and fans are definitely loving this newest take on their dynamic.

