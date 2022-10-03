Rick and Morty Fans Loved Season 6's Rick and Jerry Team Up
Rick and Morty has been surprising fans with each new episode of the series so far, and fans were all in on Season 6's newest episode too! After kicking off the season with some major new lore reveals and a huge shift in the status quo, Season 6 has been pretty different than the seasons of the past. Not only has Rick been getting closer to each of the other members of his family (because he can't easily escape with his portal gun anymore), but each new episode of the season has been exploring the other characters in some deep new ways.
This was especially true for Episode 5 of the season, "Final DeSmithation" as when Jerry gets a surprising new fortune that he'll end up having sex with his mother, Rick decides to get to the bottom of why. This soon leads the two of them through a surprising new mission through a fortune cookie company that ended up having powers that actually controlled people's fate. It was one of the duo's wildest team up yet, and fans are definitely loving this newest take on their dynamic.
Read on to see what Rick and Morty fans said about the newest episode, and let us know your take! What did you think of Rick and Morty's newest episode? What are you hoping to see in the rest of the season before it comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Jerry's About to Go All the Way
Everyone, there is a non 0 chance of Jerry having sex with his Mom in the 17 minutes. #RickandMorty— Keir Nites 🦇♠️🌘◼️ (@ShadowWilliam7) October 3, 2022
It's Only Getting Wilder!
And I thought the Giant Space Baby was bad. This could be worse #RickandMorty— JZ-Gaming 🇺🇦 (@Jungoguy) October 3, 2022
Sailor Moon Reference!
SAILOR MOON REFERENCE!!! 🤩🤩🤩#RickAndMorty #RickAndMortySesson6 pic.twitter.com/YIL8tQKDTB— Sun | R.I.P. Technoblade! 👑🐷🎗️ (@PonyBlazing_MLP) October 3, 2022
Only This Show Could Pull That Off!
Only #RickandMorty could make an entire bit about how fortune cookies can control fate.— Rextober 🎃 (@RexBebopHD) October 3, 2022
This Was Wild
Gotta say this is getting good #rickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/fdAmtXjlp8— Jesterslayer (@brutalpuncher1) October 3, 2022
There's Definitely Been More Than a Few...
Rick and Morty writers when there hasn't been an incest joke in over 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/ZyrSrCH82V— Crystal 🇺🇦 (Blender Era) (@GuyNamedCrystal) October 3, 2022
Even Panda Express Got a Shout Out!
Thanks a lot @RickandMorty I wanna eat at Panda Express now #RickandMorty— RandyDandyJamesBaker (@RandyDandyJame1) October 3, 2022
Without Context...
Season 6 Episode 5 of Rick and Morty spoilers without context. #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/aVDkYcwHYm— Insanely Sane (@INSaneNShades) October 3, 2022
Putting it Lightly!
That was a wild ass episode #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/Zrkrgphae6— Jdragó (@Jshenron) October 3, 2022
Best of the Season?
#RickandMorty— Nick (Excited for Wendell & Wild) (@ShoryukenF) October 3, 2022
That last scene was perfect! Definitely the best episode of Season 6! lol