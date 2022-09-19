Rick and Morty Confirms Portal Gun is Still Broken

Rick and Morty Season 6 has been spending its first few episodes exploring a new status quo set by the end of the fifth season, and the newest episode definitely rubbed salt in the wound by confirming that Rick's portal gun is still broken and thus they can't easily travel to new universes yet! The end of the fifth season saw Evil Morty using all of the portal fluid within the Citadel to fuel his escape from the Central Finite Curve, and it was teased that Rick would not be able to use the portals anymore as an unfortunate result of this plan.

Season 6's premiere then followed up on this by seeing Rick failing to reset the portal fluid (and thus allow them to access portals once more), and it was then revealed that as a result of this failure that they wouldn't be able to use portals again this season. As much as fans wanted to fight against that idea as a full confirmation that there wouldn't be portals anymore, Episode 3 of the season then reveals during a painfully awkward scene that Rick has yet to fix the portal gun. So while fans might not like it, it's still the case.

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 3, "Bethic Twinstinct" features a very awkward scene in which Rick, Summer, and Morty overhear the very loud physical entanglement of Jerry and the two Beths following the three of them coming to a new understanding. It's a very tough moment to see for each of them, and during all of this Morty asks Rick to fix the portal gun already and Rick refuses to do so. It's another stamp on the fact that Rick will be sticking around in this one universe this season, and another tease towards the grander scheme at play.

With Rick Prime trapped within the Cronenberg universe he originally came from, if Rick resets the portal fluid and fixes the use of the portal gun itself, that would mean Rick Prime would be freed and sent out into the universe once more. This is the first time that Rick has been able to keep at least some kind of tab on the Rick he's been chasing after all this time, and it's clear by Episode 3 that he's in no rush to change that despite the awkwardness he could avoid by doing so.

How do you feel about Rick and Morty keeping away from its portal gun use in Season 6? Do you think that will change before the season comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!