Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases New Episode 5 Clip: Watch

Rick and Morty has finally reached the halfway point of the highly anticipated sixth season of the series, and Adult Swim has released a new clip from the upcoming Episode 5 of the season ahead of its premiere! This season has been shaking things up quite a bit from the seasons in the past as not only did it kick off with some pretty big story reveals, but each episode has been explored the Smith Family's new status quo and dynamic in different ways. This is especially true for Rick, who seems to even be treating Jerry in a different way this season too.

Rick and Morty Season 6 looks to continue that with Episode 5 of the season as each promotional look into the upcoming episode thus far has been teasing a new Rick and Jerry team up for the season. Following all the teases about Rick's potential new respect (or at least tolerance, in his case), the newest clip sees the two of them performing a very strange way of measuring their reality and probability of Jerry's future. You can check out the new clip ahead of the newest episode below as shared by Adult Swim's official YouTube channel:

Rick and Morty Season 6's fifth episode, "Final Desmithtation" is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, October 2nd at 11:00PM EST on Adult Swim. You can find the first seasons of Rick and Morty now streaming with Hulu and HBO Max, and can catch up with Season 6's episodes so far on Adult Swim's official website with a cable subscription. This season has been exploring each member of the Smith Family in some surprising ways as even the more episodic adventures have been sure to highlight an aspect of their characters that could be explored in bigger ways later on.

This was especially seen with Jerry as Rick has been a lot kinder to him in this season specifically. Not only has he given Jerry what he wanted most in the world when the two got drunk together, but Jerry has gotten some actual highlights this season as what separates him positively from the rest of the family. But how have you been liking Jerry this season? Curious to see what comes of his team up with Rick this season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!