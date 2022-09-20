Rick and Morty Reveals Rick's Secret Gift to Jerry

Rick and Morty has been exploring the Smith Family in further depth with the episodes seen in Season 6 so far, but the newest episode of the series took things to a surprising new level with Rick and Jerry as it's revealed that Rick actually gave Jerry what he wanted the most (in secret). As Rick's connections with the rest of his family continues to evolve the longer he spends time with each of them, one of the most intriguing to follow has been how Rick has changed his perspective on Jerry the more he spends time with him.

Rick began the series openly antagonizing Jerry and even removing him from the equation when Jerry got in his way, but the pair has grown so much closer to one another over the years that Rick treats him almost like a member of his family. It's not something he will openly admit to, nor will likely choose to expand on further when asked, but it's the kind of connection between them in which Rick will secretly give Jerry the ability to turn himself into an infinite lasting pillbug because it's what Jerry wants the most.

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 3, "Bethic Twinstinct" sees Beth and Space Beth form a physically intimate relationship behind Jerry's back, and when they tell Jerry about it he responds by withdrawing into a pillbug like shell. As Rick explains, it's an emotional defense system that Jerry had asked Rick for when the two of them got drunk together one evening and opened up about what they wanted the most in the world. Rick got tattoos, and Jerry got this new shell that allows him to stay in there indefinitely. If anyone forced him about, Jerry would "literally" turn into a Shrek.

It's a hilariously appropriate power for Jerry to have as Rick says it's Jerry's sad way of maintaining control. But it's also a reflection of how Rick sees Jerry in a different light. Not only did the two of them get so close together that they'd drink with one another and talk about their biggest secrets, but Rick actually went through with it. It's the kind of growth that comes from Jerry going through all sorts of wild experiences, but it's also a reflection of how Rick has been letting himself be more open around his family.

It's been happening all along under our noses, and with Rick not being able to quickly escape from his family any time soon, it's likely going to continue. But what do you think of Rick giving Jerry this secret new power?