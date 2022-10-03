Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases Episode 6 Trailer: Watch

Rick and Morty has now crossed the halfway point of the sixth season of the series, and it has revealed the first look at what to expect next from the second half of the season with the trailer for Episode 6 of the season! The sixth season kicked off with a huge change to the series' major lore and smaller changes to the status quo, but the following episodes have instead been focusing on more episodic adventures exploring new sides of the Smith Family. So it's really been hard to predict what could be coming in any particular episode thus far.

With the first five episodes of the season now done, and the series gearing up for the second half of the season, luckily there's no break in between the episodes just yet. Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6 is titled "Juricksic Mort" and is currently slated for a release next Sunday with Adult Swim. To tease what's coming next with a new alien invasion coming to the series, the trailer for Episode 6 shows off the first look at the next major episode. You can check it out below as spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter:

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, October 9th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 6, "Juricksic Mort"! pic.twitter.com/xK26KgOVVa — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) October 3, 2022

"Juricksic Mort" will be premiering on Sunday, October 9th at 11:00PM EST with Adult Swim, and the trailer for the episode hilariously reveals that the rest of the kids in Morty's school have their own kinds of drills to be ready for whatever kind of wacky science fiction stuff Morty will bring their way. This time around it seems to be a new alien invasion with ships sort of like the ones from Arrival, a science fiction film released back in 2016. But as with this series, it's hard to guess whether or not it will turn into a full parody of that movie.

You can find the first seasons of Rick and Morty now streaming with Hulu and HBO Max, and can catch up with Season 6's episodes so far on Adult Swim's official website with a cable subscription. While each of the episodes so far haven't been as stacked with story as the premiere, the series has been showing off some new sides to each characters that develop them even further.

But what are you hoping to see in Rick and Morty's next episode? How are you liking Season 6's run so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!