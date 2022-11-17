Rick and Morty Showrunner Teases Major Villains Could Return (Exclusive)

Rick And Morty has gone on hiatus for its sixth season for a few weeks, which disappointed some fans thanks to this season revealing some major secrets about the Smith Family while also introducing some surprising villains for them to face. While Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith have certainly made their fair share of enemies throughout their reality, the most personal villains in their future might also be the most dangerous. In a recent chat with showrunner Scott Marder, the creator shared some interesting facts about some familiar antagonists.

To start the discussion about the particular villain Rick Prime, the antagonistic true grandfather to Morty from the "Cronenberg universe", Marder confirmed that following Prime's appearance in the season premiere, fans should expect him to return, but didn't reveal exactly when:

"I can't say when, but you'll definitely see him again."

When last we saw Rick Prime, he had ventured to the Cronenberg universe, killed that universe's Jerry, and clearly has some plans in the works that will involve the Smiths that we've come to know.

The Evil Smiths

Our own Nick Valdez also asked Scott Marder about the current status of both "Evil Morty" and "Night Summer", with the former escaping all universes that were influenced by Rick Sanchez during the fifth season and Night Summer being introduced in the latest episodes of season six. Marder was once again tight-lipped as to when these villains might return, but hinted that a comeback for both might be in the works for the future of the series, which has already been confirmed for two more seasons following the current one:

"I think you'll be excited to hear that we are tracking all sorts of fun stuff like that. We're on the backside of writing season eight right now and all those are things that are in play."

Rick and Morty's sixth season will continue on November 20th, and while Prime Rick hasn't been confirmed to return in the final episodes, we certainly wouldn't bet against the unique Sanchez from unfurling a dastardly plan that focuses on the Smiths.

Who has been your favorite villain introduced over the course of Rick and Morty? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.