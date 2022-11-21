Rick and Morty Season 6 Puts Hilarious Spin on Magneto

In a teaser for next week's episode of Rick and Morty, fans are introduced to the might and menace...of Cookie Magneto. Morty, as you might expect, has questions. he wants to know whether Cookie Magneto can only control things that people agree are cookies, or also ingredients for cookies. The confrontations is surprisingly short-lived, though, and the entire exchange is caught in the teaser below. Turns out Cookie Magneto is unlikely to be the next big bad to stand in Rick and Morty's way. Ah, well. It's probably for the better.

Inspired by Magneto's character design, Cookie Magneto not only has a large cookie on top of his helmet, but also a number of smaller cookies standing in for the rivets on the suit. And he has just the right air of pomposity to be an alternate-universe doppelganger of the X-Men villain.

You can see his all-too-short appearance below.

The episode is called "Analyze Piss," and per the official synopsis, "Funny and random characters start popping up more and more and Rick is exhausted from having to deal with them."

The sixth season of what is arguably the most popular series on Adult Swim was teased as "amazing" before the season started, with executive producer Justin Roiland promising that it would also be "rewarding" for those who have been following the Smiths since the television show's first season.

Rick And Morty has always prided itself on episodes that, for the most part, are isolated from one another, though there have been a number of characters and storylines that have made a comeback. Whiel season five saw "Evil Morty" unfurl his master plan which had been building since season one, escaping from the main reality and diving into a new universe that apparently doesn't have any influence from Rick Sanchez, it's Summer who got a chance to break bad this time around, and the results have been as wild as that sounds.

The official description for the sixth season of Rick And Morty reads as such:

"It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."