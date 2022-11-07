Rick and Morty Releases Season 6 Comeback Trailer: Watch

Rick and Morty is on its way back, baby! It has been some time since season six checked in on fans, but Rick Sanchez wasn't going to keep fans waiting forever. By the end of November, the wild scientist will return to television, and season six just launched a new trailer teasing the comeback.

As you can see below, season six returns in the latest promo for Rick and Morty. The sizzle reel gets into action quickly as Rick chooses violence within a few seconds of returning to television. And as the promo goes on, fans are shown some familiar faces like Dr. Wong and others to hype the show's return.

What's in Store for Season 6?

If you are not caught up with Rick and Morty right now, you can catch up on the Adult Swim series easily. Most of its backlog is streaming over on HBO Max if you need to schedule a marathon. And of course, the season will return to television on November 20th.

This big comeback will mark the return of Rick and Morty following its midseason finale weeks ago. During that time, the series did make a special return in time for Halloween. Adult Swim released a terrifying short about Summer to celebrate the spooky holiday. And for Thanksgiving, well – fans are getting the show back in full.

Of course, there is more to come for Rick and Morty beyond season six. Adult Swim made a hefty order when it renewed the animated sitcom a few years back. So far, the team has started production on season seven while development on season eight has gotten underway. And given the show's success, you can bet Rick and Morty will be around for years to come.

