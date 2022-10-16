When Will Rick and Morty Season 6 Come Back?

Rick and Morty has taken a hiatus for the final half of Season 6 of the series, but thankfully it won't be too much of a wait before the series returns with new episodes this Fall! The Adult Swim animated series has been powering through Season 6 of the series as it shook up the status quo quite a lot from the kind of series it was before. Not only did the series introduce a new status quo in which Rick couldn't (or refused to) use his portal gun, but also introduced some brand new villains and other potential shake ups to the franchise.

Following the end of the sixth episode, Adult Swim announced that Rick and Morty would be taking a hiatus before airing the final four episodes of the season. Much like breaks in between episodes like in seasons' past, fans had expected to see another hiatus coming. This one won't be lasting too long, luckily enough, as Season 6 of the series will be returning for new episodes on November 20th. Check out the special trailer for Rick and Morty's next new episodes below to see what's coming next:

Rick and Morty Season 6 will be coming back for new episodes on November 20th, and the sixth season teased some more shake ups leading into the final episodes. It was particularly interesting to see the series choose now to go on a break as with Episode 6, "Juricksic Mort," there were some shake ups following the events of the fifth season. Evil Morty's plan had left a rift open when he escaped from the Central Finite Curve, and it was fixed by episode's end. Notably, along with Rick's portal gun.

With villains like Evil Morty and the newly introduced Rick Prime still in play for the final few episodes of the season, and many other elements still being worked out for what's coming next, the final episodes of the season certainly are exciting. That could also be that much truer if the series has a short arc before the finale like it did in the previous season. But what are you hoping to see from Rick and Morty's new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!