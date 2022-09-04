Rick and Morty Teams Up With Wendy's for Wild New Promo Ahead of Season 6

Rick and Morty will finally be coming back to Adult Swim with Season 6 this evening, and has teamed up with Wendy's once again for a wild new promo ahead of the new episodes' premiere! Rick and Morty has joined forces with Wendy's many times in the past on fun collaborative efforts resulting in special new menu items honoring the series, and even full restaurant makeovers on some occasions, but one of the best aspects of their team ups are the special promos bringing the franchises together. The titular duo has been accosted by Wendy's breakfast menu before, and the same happens here.

Telling Morty to "choose wisely," the newest Wendy's promo featuring Rick and Morty sees their breakfast menu (which has chased down the duo in prior promos) disguise themselves as the Smith Family in order to get Morty to turn into Wendy's new French Toast Sticks. It still has the same self-aware sting that each of the promos from the past have had, and if it's anything like past seasons, we'll see this promo's story continue to evolve as Wendy's teams up with Rick and Morty even more heading into the rest of the season. Check out the new promo below:

It won't be too much longer until Rick and Morty Season 6 premieres as it will officially kick off with Adult Swim on Sunday, September 4th at 11:00PM EST. You'll need to tune into or record each episode as the broadcast will really be your only way to catch them as they go live (outside of special digital purchases), but luckily each episode will likely be aired a few times over the course of the new season's airing. If you wanted to get a refresher on what has happened already, you can catch the first five seasons of Rick and Morty now streaming with Hulu and HBO Max.

As for what to expect from the new season, Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 6 as such, "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

What do you think of Rick and Morty's newest team up with Wendy's? Ready for Season 6? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!