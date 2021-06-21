Rick and Morty Drops Hilarious New Wendy's Promo

✖

Rick and Morty season 5 is has premiered, and the show is once again partnering with Wendy's to help pay the bills. The Rick and Morty season 5 premiere began with a crazy new ad for its Wendy's promotional campaign - specifically highlighting Wendy's new breakfast menu. The new Rick and Morty Wendy's ad keeps the same in-universe feel of the previous ads, as Rick and Morty return home from another crazy adventure (this one having to do with Dracula, no less). The ad then proves to be a continuation of the previous promotional campaign, as some old foes finally catch up with Rick and Morty...

The "foes" in question are none other than the living embodiments of Wendy's breakfast menu items, the Breakfast Baconator, Honey Chicken Biscuit and Frosty-ccino. In the previous Wendy's ads for Rick and Morty season 4, Rick and Morty were on the run from these living menu items, in an attempt to escape promoting them. Unfortunately, you can only run for so long before your pursuers catch up - as this Wendy's ad for Rick and Morty season 5 clearly demonstrates. When cornered in their own home, Rick and Morty have far less choice about how to escape their promotional obligations: Morty wants to submit and starts rattling off Wendy's breakfast menu items - only to have Rick remain obstinate about not giving in to intimidation and hocking the breakfast foods. Rick's ultimate solution? Give them Jerry.

Watch the new Rick and Morty season 5 Wendy's commercial:

This Wendy's ad for the Rick and Morty season 5 premiere is only the latest promotional ad the show has done with the fast-food restaurant chain. Wendy's previously announced a promotion where it's it would offer certain sodas done in a Rick and Morty theme; Mello Yello BerryJerrboree and MelloYello Portal Time Lemon Lime are now available for a limited time at participating Wendy's locations. In addition to new menu items, the Wendy's in Panorama City, Los Angeles, transformed its entire restaurant into a "Morty's" pop-up, which ran throughout the weekend leading up to the Ricky and Morty season 5 premiere.

Rick and Morty creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon are notoriously self-aware about how their trope-skewering series has become a mainstream hit. That means that Roiland and Harmon indeed have to find the balance between rebellious no-holds-barred commentary and doing things like a corporate ad campaign. Well, Rick and Morty has definitely found that balance, by making even a fast-food commercial feel like a welcome part of its universe.

Rick and Morty season 5 airs new episodes Sunday nights on Adult Swim. You can watch the Rick and Morty season 5 premiere FREE on YouTube.