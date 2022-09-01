Rick and Morty: Everything to Know for Season 6

Rick and Morty will be coming back to Adult Swim with its highly anticipated Season 6 of the series, and surprisingly there is quite a bit you need to know before sitting down to check out the new episodes! Rick and Morty is a much different kind of beast than it was when it first began, so there is a lot more to consider when jumping into the new season. While there are still the same loose and episodic episodes fans fell in love with early on, there's now more time invested into telling a more cohesive and long running narrative this time around.

Don't worry about being overwhelmed, however, as this is still Rick and Morty after all. There are some things to be aware of heading into the new season, but thankfully it's not too much to know to get ready for what's next. Chiefly, what you will need to fully know about is how the fifth season came to an end and what that will likely mean for the new season and beyond. That's where we come in as this piece will tell you everything you need to know before checking out Rick and Morty Season 6.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty Season 6 premieres its first episode on Adult Swim on Sunday, September 4th at 11:00PM EST. Unlike other recent Adult Swim shows, unfortunately, the new episodes will not be available for streaming in North America right away. For this region, checking out the new episodes on Adult Swim will really be your only way to keep up outside of logging into Adult Swim's website when the new episodes become available for streaming at a later time and date. Luckily, there's a good chance that Adult Swim will replay older episodes the next weekend much like previous seasons.

Rick and Morty Season 6 will run for ten episodes in total, but it's yet to be revealed at the time of this writing whether or not all ten episodes will air over the next ten weeks. Season 4 was notably broken into two halves split months apart, and Season 5 aired its final two episodes together in an hour long special following a several-week break. It's best to keep up with Adult Swim for any unforeseen schedule changes, which you likely will be doing so anyway if you're tuning into the new episodes right as they air.

As for what to expect, Season 6 will pick up immediately following the end of the fifth season. Season 5's final episode brought Evil Morty back to the series, and revealed that his grand plan for the Citadel was to essentially destroy everything the Ricks had built in order to build up enough energy to break free of the Central Finite Curve. This was revealed to be a set up of the multiverse in which Rick was the smartest being in any particular universe he had wandered into. The final moments of the season saw Evil Morty succeed in his plan to get outside of Rick's multiverse.

Doing so had used up all of the remaining portal fluid, and that meant that Rick and Morty ended the season stranded in the broken off piece of the Citadel that was left during all of the wreckage from Evil Morty's big escape. The foe was successful in getting free of Rick like he wanted, but there was a tease that much more was about to come Rick and Morty's way. It was the floodgate opening, and Season 6 is the result of everything coming their way after.

The central duo became frayed from one another, and the rest of the family was starting to do the same. Season 6 of Rick and Morty will pick up with these character quirks and storylines, and while it's not necessary to completely know, now you will probably enjoy all the more knowing where this possibly could go from here on out. But what are you hoping to see in Rick and Morty Season 6? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!