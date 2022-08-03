Rick And Morty Season Six Unveils Episode Titles

Rick And Morty's sixth season premiere is only a few weeks away. Set to air the first episode on September 4th, the Smith Family's comeback has revealed the episode titles, while also confirming the number of episodes that fans can expect for the surreal series. With a recent interview from co-creator Justin Roiland hyping fans up for the series, these new titles might give you an idea of the adventures that both Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith will be experiencing.

The sixth season of what is arguably the most popular series on Adult Swim still has plenty of mystery surrounding it, though Roiland not only took the opportunity to state that the upcoming episodes would be "amazing", but that they would also be "rewarding" for those who have been following the Smiths since the television show's first season. Rick And Morty has always prided itself on episodes that, for the most part, are isolated from one another, though there have been a number of characters and storylines that have made a comeback. Most recently, with the finale for the fifth season, viewers saw "Evil Morty" unfurl his master plan which had been building since season one, escaping from the main reality and diving into a new universe that apparently doesn't have any influence from Rick Sanchez.

The upcoming title episodes for season six read as such:

Bethic Twinstinct

Ricktional Mortpoon's

Rickmas Mortcation

Full Meta Jackrick

Final Destination

Rick: A Mort Well Lived

Night Family

A Rick in King Mortur's Mort

Solaricks

Analyze Piss

Juricksic Mort

The official description for the sixth season of Rick And Morty reads as such:

"It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

Did these new episode titles reveal any new secrets about the upcoming sixth season of Rick And Morty? What characters would you want to see make a comeback to the Adult Swim series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Smith Family.

Via Animated Plus