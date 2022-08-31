Rick and Morty Producers Tease What's Coming After Evil Morty





Rick and Morty's producers are teasing what comes next after Evil Morty. As fans are aware, the long-running villain of the series put an end to the Central Finite Curve with the finale to Season 5. Now, the question of what dangers lurk out in the larger universe has to be asked. Scott Marder, the showrunner for the series spoke to Inverse about the upcoming group of episodes. When the topic of Evil Morty came up, he basically said that there was the potential for a sort of fresh start after the big bad achieved his goal at the end of Season 5. So, there's something else looming for Rick Sanchez and his family to tangle with going forward.

"I feel like it closes that book, but at the same time, opens up a new one," Marder said. "There was a clear and present danger that was always there that so naturally emerged coinciding with Evil Morty to begin the second half of a larger story."

Series co-creator Dan Harmon actually spoke to Comicbook.com recently about Season 6. He's really impressed with the writers and their growth during this show. They handle a lot of the daily machinations now, and that wasn't the cast in earlier seasons.

"Yeah, you know, there's a huge difference for me and in the show being established and being its own thing and the easy thing for me to do, actually, it's not that easy, cuz I'm a control freak and an egomaniac, but I'm also lazy. So I like the challenge for me has been in trusting collaborators in because I'm 49 and the show is 10 years old. So what is its hope of staying fresh and relevant? The answer is younger writers, like, and not me going away, but me deferring, trusting them, listening to them. They're more in touch with the public's response to the show. I can't Google it or, or I'll go nuts and, and things like that. So I just kind of, it's like a clutch and a gas pedal or a clutch."

Harmon then took the chance to further explain how his relationship with the younger writers on the series will help mold the upcoming season:

"You don't want a 49-year-old guy show guy doing that because then he becomes a villain. So it's like, you want to, I try to become uncle Gandalf and like, say, look, I did this a long time ago, so I can tell you what's gonna be difficult about it," he added. "Let's figure this out. And, and for me to piggyback on that, I feel like it was, I know I couldn't do it alone. So it was certainly trying to find the people that could help push this Boulder up a mountain and there had been a good amount of turnover previously. It was trying to find continuity in young talent and young voices that cared as much as Dan and I do to kind of help join us in, in moving it forward and I feel like we've been really successful in that."

