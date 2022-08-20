Rick and Morty Season 6 Unleashes Wormageddon in New Promo: Watch

Rick and Morty will be making its highly anticipated comeback to Adult Swim with new episodes in just a couple of weeks, and it has made things all the more interesting by unleashing Wormageddon in a new promo ahead of the new season! The sixth season has a lot of mysteries surrounding what we could expect to see given everything that happened to the titular duo in the final episodes of the fifth season, and things got even more curious with the "Wormageddon" teases. These promos saw a hidden Citadel egg flung to Earth and hatch to reveal a mass of deadly worms.

These Wormageddon promos have finally come to their full fruition with the latest from Adult Swim. Following a countdown on the series' official website, it was revealed that Rick and Morty: Wormageddon is actually a real life world event. A full global tracker event where fans across the world need to seek out particular locations in order to help Rick and Morty's various characters fighting against the worm invasion, gather clues, and eventually win a life-sized golden Rick head. You can check out the promo for Rick and Morty: Wormageddon below:

According to the promo, Rick and Morty: Wormageddon will involve 14 different real world locations fans will need to seek out with only five being revealed to the world. Fans will need to fill in the gaps themselves with some clues gathered at each location, and while it's not clear how long the event will last, it will be race to see which fans are able to discover each of the locations and nab each reward for themselves. You can find more information about the event on the series' official website.

Rick and Morty Season 6 premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, September 4th at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT. As for what to expect from the new season, Adult Swim teases Season 6 as such, "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

