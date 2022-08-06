Rick and Morty Season 6 Launches Mysterious Website

Rick and Morty will be returning to Adult Swim later this Fall with the highly anticipated sixth season of the original animated series, and it's hyping its big comeback with a mysterious new teaser setting up "Wormageddon." The sixth season will be airing its new episodes next month, and while fans have seen very little of the new episodes thus far, Adult Swim is now gearing up for the new season in full with a new slate of promotional materials. But now things have gotten far more curious as it seems like Adult Swim has something even bigger planned for the new season than fans might have expected.

Although Rick and Morty Season 6 won't be hitting until September, Adult Swim has dropped an ominous teaser and website for "Rick and Morty: Wormageddon." There's a countdown clock that will be ending later this August, and the first teaser for this mysterious new project is teasing a "secret" in the citadel lingering after the events of the fifth season. It's currently hard to tell whether or not this will actually tie into the events of the new season itself (or whether it will be some kind of tie in event or game) but it's certainly something to keep an eye on:

Rick and Morty Season 6 premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, September 4th at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT. As for what to expect from the new season, Adult Swim teases Season 6 as such, "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

If you wanted to catch up with the series before the new season hits (as it seems like it will be picking up with the previous season's canon), the first five seasons of Rick and Morty are now streaming with HBO Max and Hulu. If you still want to see more after that, there are a few special anime episodes that are only available to check out on Adult Swim's official YouTube channel (there's also a new anime in the works). They break down as such:

