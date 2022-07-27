Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases First Synopsis

Rick and Morty is making its grand return to Adult Swim later this Fall with Season 6 of the series, and Adult Swim has given fans the first idea of what to expect with the first synopsis for the new season! It can be pretty hard to predict what the Adult Swim original animated series will do in any particular episode. The early seasons shied away from serialization and world building, but the final episodes of the fifth season seemed to steer directly into a grander plot. It's raised all sorts of questions as to what could be coming next, and Adult Swim has given fans a small idea.

The end of the fifth season really shook things up when it seemingly destroyed the version of the multiverse Rick Sanchez had built around himself, and teased that the floodgates would essentially open for a whole new multiverse full of beings potentially smarter than Rick. Whether or not this is something fully explored in the sixth season of the series, it seems Rick and Morty will be feeling the impact of everything that happened as Season 6 is teasing that they are "worse for wear and down on their luck" in these coming episodes.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Adult Swim's first synopsis for Rick and Morty Season 6 drops the enticing tease, "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show." It's played off as a joke, much like fans would expect from the series, but it is notable that the two of them won't just be able to start the new season with a hard reset like seen in the past.

Fans have been asking for more serialized consequences for the duo since these elements really started being explored in the third season, and while this is far from confirming that we'll get to see that in the new season, the tease that the two of them are having a rough go at things is enough to draw that interest. Given how much they fought and learned about another in that fifth season finale, thankfully we're not in for a complete do-over. It won't be too much longer, however, as Rick and Morty Season 6 premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, September 4th at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

How do you feel about this first tease from Rick and Morty Season 6? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!