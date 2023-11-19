Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 Opening Released: Watch

Rick and Morty Season 7 has kicked off the second half of its run with Adult Swim this Fall, and now fans have gotten a new look at what's coming in the next episode with the opening scene from Episode 6! Rick and Morty has really put Rick through the wringer with the halfway mark episode as it ended the Rick Prime arc in a rather conclusive fashion, and teased that Rick would now be dealing with the fact that he's lost a major part of why he does what he does. It's led fans to wonder what could be next for the titular duo.

This seems to be one of the core ideas leading into the next episode as the opening scene for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6, "Rickfending Your Mort," has been released ahead of the episode's premiere with Adult Swim. As Rick seems bummed out following losing Rick Prime as an antagonist, Morty is trying to goad him into another adventure before this likely turns into a whole kind of new episode altogether as per the series' usual bag of tricks. You can check out the opening for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 below:

When to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 is titled "Rickfending Your Mort," and it will be premiering on Adult Swim on Sunday, November 19th at 11:00PM EST. The episode is teased as such, "Gotta keep those receipts, dawg." There are lots of potential paths that Season 7 can take before it's all over for the year (which thankfully will not have a break in between releases), so now is the best time to jump into the new season as it kicks off the second half of its run.

You can catch up with Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes so far through Adult Swim's official website (with a cable subscription), and Adult Swim teases the new episodes as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

What are you hoping to see in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!