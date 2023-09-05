Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode Release Schedule Announced

Rick and Morty will be making its return to Adult Swim this October with the highly anticipated Season 7 of the animated series, and Rick and Morty Season 7 has shared the details for its episode release schedule ahead of its premiere! Rick and Morty Season 7 has gone through a number of changes since the end of the sixth season, and one of the results of these changes is the fact that the new season is planning to air on a weekly basis without any planned breaks or hiatuses to separate them. Which means that the release schedule has been revealed for the new season as well.

Rick and Morty Season 7 will see the titular duo dealing more with Rick Prime and all sorts of new challenges following the events of Season 6, and that's just a few of the many reasons fans are looking ahead to the new episodes this Fall. Rick and Morty Season 7 has been steadily revealing more of its production information as a result of the new season's imminent premiere, and that includes the reveal of its release schedule for its new episodes as well. You can check out the full breakdown for Rick and Morty Season 7's releases below.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episodes Release Schedule

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now scheduled to premiere on Sunday, October 15th at 11:00PM ET/PT on Adult Swim, and currently has no plans to take any major breaks or hiatuses during its run as of the time of this writing. If the series keeps up its weekly schedule on Adult Swim, it means fans will be steadily getting new episodes of Rick and Morty from October through December. The release schedule for Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes (along with their titles and synopses) break down as such:

Oct. 15 – "How Poopy Got His Poop Back" – "Broh, come out with us, you're being so boring dude"



Oct. 22 – "The Jerrick Trap" – "Gotta be mindful Broh, big brain stuff here."

Oct. 29 – "Air Force Wong" – "Virginia is for lovers Broh"

Nov. 5 – "That's Amorte" – "Broh, That's-A Some Good Spaghetti"

Nov. 12 – "Unmortricken" – "Rick And Morty Wilding Out, Broh. They getting up to stuff."

Nov. 19 – "Rickfending Your Mort" – "Gotta keep those receipts, Dawg."

Nov. 26 – "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" – "High School, Broh. Morty and Summer hang out in this one."

Dec. 3 – "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" – "Action! Adventure! It's a whole movie, Broh!"

Dec. 10 – "Mort: Ragnarick" – "Heaven is for real, Broh. I saw it, Broh, I swear."

Dec. 17 – "Fear no Mort" – "Only thing to fear is fear itself, Broh."

Which episodes are you most excited to see in Rick and Morty Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!