Rick and Morty Season 7 Shocks With Massive Character Deaths

Rick and Morty Season 7 just had one of the biggest episodes in the series yet, and with it shocked fans with some major character deaths...one of which will change the series in a big way moving forward! Rick and Morty Season 7 had been playing coy about what to expect in the fifth episode of the season, and it was for good reason as it ended up being a massive step forward for the overall story. Not only did fans get to see Rick Prime making his return to the series for the first time since Season 6, but Evil Morty as well.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5 capped off Rick's hunt for Rick Prime with a full fight between the two that ended up not being a fake out as fans might have expected from the series. Not only leading to the death of someone very close to Rick, Slow Mobius, but also ending the story with Rick Prime as Rick brutally beat Rick Prime to death before the episode came to an end in one of the most shocking moments of the season.

Rick and Morty: What Happens to Rick Prime?

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5, "Unmortricken," sees Evil Morty returning to the series as he ends up helping Rick narrow down his search for Rick Prime and getting an actual location. When this first location ends up being a trap, surviving this trap ultimately leads Rick to finding out where Rick Prime truly was. This leads to a full fight between Rick, Evil Morty, Morty and Rick Prime as each of Rick Prime's gadgets is a much deadlier version of what Rick had in his arsenal.

In a big twist, however, it's Evil Morty that ultimately deals the final blow that defeats Rick Prime and leaves him for Rick to finish off. This sees Rick then confronting his nemesis for the final time and punches him repeatedly in the face as Rick Prime taunts him. Rick punches Rick Prime to death, and is left covered in his blood. Rick's defeated Rick Prime, but this is clearly the start of something bigger. As for Slow Mobius, he was killed across all realities with the use of a powerful new weapon, the Omega Device, which Rick Prime built to kill his family (and Slow Mobius was his uncle, apparently).

