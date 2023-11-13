Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 Promo Released: Watch

Rick and Morty Season 7 just dropped the biggest episode of the new season yet, and Adult Swim has dropped the first look at what's coming next in the promo for Episode 6! It's hard to gauge what's coming in any given Rick and Morty episode, and it's been especially tough this season. The first half of the episodes focused on some one-off adventures before then updating fans on the overall plot. Now as Rick and Morty Season 7 continues, fans are definitely more curious to see where it all goes from this point on.

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now in the second half of episodes, and thankfully there are not going to be any breaks before fans get to see what's coming next. With Episode 6 already on the way, and Rick and Morty teasing some big possibilities, Adult Swim has shared the first promo for the next Rick and Morty episode. You can check out the promo for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 below as spotted by @swimpedia on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, November 19th at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 7, "Rickfending Your Mort"! pic.twitter.com/vufrSyn9X0 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) November 13, 2023

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 6 is titled "Rickfending Your Mort," and it will be premiering on Adult Swim on Sunday, November 19th at 11:00PM EST. The episode is teased as such, "Gotta keep those receipts, dawg." Given everything that happened in the newest episode of the series, it's made the next episode all the more intriguing as there are plenty of different routes the rest of Season 7 can take before it's all over for the year (which thankfully will not have a break in between releases).

You can catch up with Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes so far through Adult Swim's official website (with a cable subscription), and Adult Swim teases the new episodes as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

