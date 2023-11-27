Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8 Promo Released: Watch

Rick and Morty Season 7 is inching closer to its end with no breaks planned before the finale, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 8! Rick and Morty Season 7 has made some significant movement forward for the overall canon as while the first half of the episodes, and the episodes since have seen Rick recovering from everything that happened in the fight with Rick Prime. As the season gets closer to its end, each episode is all that more intriguing for how it could come to its grand finale.

Rick and Morty Season 7 still has a few more episodes before it wraps up with Adult Swim this year, and it's hard to gauge where it's all going. That's especially true with the next episode as the first look at Episode 8 teases it will be another standalone adventure featuring a return from Water T (formerly Ice T, as seen in "Get Schwifty") who has a hilarious past with Mr. Goldenfold. Check out the promo for Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8 below as spotted by @swimpedia on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, December 3rd at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 7, "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie"! pic.twitter.com/xTPrY81L0p — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) November 27, 2023

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 8 is titled "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" and will be premiering on Adult Swim on Sunday, December 3rd at 11:00PM EST. The episode is teased as such, "Action! Adventure! It's a whole movie, Broh!" With Rick and Morty now at the final episodes of the season, and no breaks planned before it all comes to an end next month, it's the best time to tune into the new episodes!

As Rick and Morty rounds out the final episodes of the season, you can catch up with Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes so far through Adult Swim's official website (with a cable subscription). Adult Swim teases the new episodes as such, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

