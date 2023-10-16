Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Replacement Actors Announced

Rick and Morty has announced the new voice actors replacing Justin Roiland for Season 7 of the animated series! Adult Swim had announced they were parting ways with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland ahead of Season 7's release, but also confirmed they were committed to releasing the new episodes due to the work of the rest of the team behind it. Leading into the premiere of Rick and Morty Season 7, this ended up becoming one of the biggest mysteries as to how the Rick and Morty team would be handling the replacement of its two titular characters.

After previously revealing their intention to cast soundalike actors to replace Roiland as Rick and Morty, the first trailer for Rick and Morty Season 7 revealed their voices for the first time. But Adult Swim had been holding back the announcement for the new actors behind the characters themselves, and with the premiere of the first episode and an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, have revealed that Ian Cardoni will be the new voice for Rick Sanchez and Harry Belden will be the new voice for Morty Smith for Rick and Morty Season 7 (and likely beyond).

What to Know for Rick and Morty Season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now airing on Sundays at 11:00PM ET with Adult Swim. The release schedule for Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes (along with their titles and synopses) breaks down as such:

Oct. 15 – "How Poopy Got His Poop Back" – "Broh, come out with us, you're being so boring dude"



Oct. 22 – "The Jerrick Trap" – "Gotta be mindful Broh, big brain stuff here."

Oct. 29 – "Air Force Wong" – "Virginia is for lovers Broh"

Nov. 5 – "That's Amorte" – "Broh, That's-A Some Good Spaghetti"

Nov. 12 – "Unmortricken" – "Rick And Morty Wilding Out, Broh. They getting up to stuff."

Nov. 19 – "Rickfending Your Mort" – "Gotta keep those receipts, Dawg."

Nov. 26 – "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" – "High School, Broh. Morty and Summer hang out in this one."

Dec. 3 – "Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie" – "Action! Adventure! It's a whole movie, Broh!"

Dec. 10 – "Mort: Ragnarick" – "Heaven is for real, Broh. I saw it, Broh, I swear."

Dec. 17 – "Fear no Mort" – "Only thing to fear is fear itself, Broh."

