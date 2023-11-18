Rick and Morty Exec Reacts to Killing Off Rick Prime So Early

Rick And Morty made a major change in its seventh season's latest episode, "Unmortricken". Giving fans the long-awaited confrontation of the titular Rick and the series' big bad, Rick Prime, the installment had an ending that many didn't see coming. Now, in a new interview, showrunner Scott Marder took the opportunity to discuss Rick Prime's demise and how the death of the villain helped to solidify the showrunner's love of the Adult Swim series that he helps bring to life.

"Unmortricken" first started by giving viewers a glimpse of what Evil Morty had been up to since leaving the universe at the end of season five. Despite Evil Morty now living in a turbulent universe that is chaotic thanks to serious multiverse shenanigans, being free of any Rick has created a paradise for the dark variant of Morty Smith. Unfortunately, Evil Morty found himself dragged back to his original multiverse thanks to Rick Sanchez's plan of finding his dark double. Teaming up with the titular duo, Evil Morty lends a major hand in finally eliminating Rick Prime, giving Rick what he always wanted, even though it leaves him feeling hollow.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

The Death of Rick Prime

Showrunner Scott Marder took the opportunity to discuss the shocking death in a recent interview with Variety, noting that Rick Prime's demise was somewhat close to that of Logan Roy's from Succession, "It's something I love about this show. That episode would have been a series finale on a lot of shows, and I liked that it was just an episode in the middle of one of our seasons. We move at a really crazy pace. When 'Succession' did it I was like, 'Ah, damn! Animation takes so long!'"

ComicBook.com was able to talk with showrunner Scott Marder in the past, picking his brain as to how the showrunners handle fan requests when it comes to the Adult Swim series, "I mean, I was a fan of this show. I got to come onto it in season four as big a fan as anybody else. So I feel like I'm always thinking of what I want as a fan in my perfect season of this show. And I'd say season six is the best front-to-back version of what I, as a creator/fan of this show would want in this show, which is a little bit of canon, a little bit of just light arcs, funny one-offs, just a little bit of it all because I think this show's got such depth. It's so cool that it can do all these different things. So all of it's intentional."

What are your predictions for the Adult Swim series now that Rick Prime is off the table? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Rick And Morty?