Rick and Morty Takes Shot at Star Wars in Hilarious Clip

Rick and Morty's fourth season is now in full swing with the final few episodes of the series now airing Sunday nights on Adult Swim. The second of the new episodes had a hard task in front of it as it followed the surprisingly meta deconstruction of the series thus far. Episode 7 was as close to the usual as you can define it with Rick and Morty, yet it still featured some outlandish moments of its own. Starting out with a series of hilarious shots at other popular science fiction franchises like Star Wars.

When the two of them discover they have been taken over by parasitic aliens at the beginning of Season 4 Episode 7, "Promortyous," the two of them quickly decide to escape the planet. But unlike every other planet they have escaped, they decide to fully commit themselves to how much havoc they're going to cause and enjoy it. It's here they take a shot at Star Wars' often cartoonish levels of violence.

The Star Wars franchise touches on a number of different themes that appeal to a wide number of audiences, but part of the blend to get it there means that some other aspects of its world are sanded down as to better play into its fantasy. There is a lot of violence in the films, but it's exaggerated to the point of cartoonishness so that there's not too much time spent on the casualties of war.

It's this aspect of the franchise that Rick and Morty picks at here when the duo decide to cause destruction without guilt, "Just like in Star Wars." The parody doesn't end there either as Morty soon is launched into a secondary gunner pod, much like in the Star Wars franchise. Even throwing a small "yeehaw" into the swing of things, and the episode really takes the idea to its satirical limit.

This turns out to be the reason they never revisit any planets either since they always cause so much trouble and chaos on their way out of their adventures! What did you think of Rick and Morty's latest episode? What have you thought of the first of the final five episodes of the season? What are your thoughts on Season 4 overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.