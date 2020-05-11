Rick and Morty Explains Why They Won't Revisit Old Storylines

✖

Rick and Morty just explained why they won’t revisit old storylines in the latest episode. “Promortyous” showed off the duo waking up on a face-hugger planet much like the ones in the Alien franchise. At one point, Rick mentioned that there were tons of stories they could tell on the Purge Planet or Gear World, but if they went back everyone would hate them. A small slip up leads to Rick and Morty plotting a grand escape from the planet. But, they actually have to circle back because they forgot something. In actuality, they had left Earth with Summer in tow and completely forgotten due to the alien parasites. They were gone for about a day, but that gave them a ton of time to get things done in the alien conception of time.

However, it would stand to reason that the creatures are more than a little miffed to see the scientist and his grandson again. When Rick and Morty decided to blow that popsicle stand, they went out with a bang. In true to character fashion, they caused as much collateral damage as possible. That means shooting ships out of the air, blowing holes in structures, and a delightful riff on warp-skipping in the Star Wars franchise. (There’s a line-stepping joke about Pearl Harbour in there as well…) But, when they get home to the breakfast table, Beth wants to know what the heck happened to her daughter, so, back to the face-hugger planet the duo goes.

They skipped 9/11 and went for Pearl Harbor😂 I love this show #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/JrDqt3bkll — Joku🍜 (@Josephers15) May 11, 2020

Upon their re-entry they employ some pretty sick mech suits. (I too enjoy Ronin Warriors on occasion.) So, after laying waste to hordes of the aliens, Rick and Morty discover that Summer is ostensibly their leader. Her grandfather jokes that she couldn’t have been too bad off because Summer has a freaking cape. She devises a scheme for all of them to sneak away. But, in true Rick and Morty fashion, it goes sideways quickly and basically everyone on the planet dies. There’s really no moral for the story except for the fact that people can kind of be terrible sometimes.

Did you enjoy a return to a more standard Rick and Morty adventure? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.