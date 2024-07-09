Adult Swim to Livestream Rick and Morty: The Anime and More Premieres for San Diego Comic-Con

Rick and Morty: The Anime, Invincible Fight Girl, and more upcoming premieres will be livestreamed during a special screening at San Diego Comic-Con 2024! Adult Swim has announced their slate of plans for San Diego Comic-Con 2024, and with them have revealed they are planning to host a huge pirate themed party featuring their current and upcoming shows. This includes some of the new shows previously announced to release some time later this year, and some that are completely new as well. But we’ll soon get to see more of it in action as there will be plans to livestream a screening for each of these big premieres!

Adult Swim has announced they will be hosting “Adult Swim’s Night of View,” a new screening event featuring the full-length premiere episodes of Common Side Effects, Rick and Morty: The Anime, Invincible Fight Girl, and Women Wearing Shoulder Pads alongside the tease of other never before seen Adult Swim content. While fans in attendance will be able to attend the screening, Adult Swim has also confirmed they will be livestreaming the event in real-time on Adult Swim’s YouTube Channel at Friday, July 26th at 7:30pm local time. So mark your calendars!

What’s Coming to Adult Swim in 2024?

While Rick and Morty: The Anime was previously confirmed to release some time this year, there’s a good chance Common Side Effects will be releasing some time this year as well. But the biggest surprises are the full premieres for Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, the first ever Spanish language series produced for Adult Swim, and Invincible Fight Girl, an animated series that has been in development with Cartoon Network for some time (even thought to be quietly cancelled). If these shows are scheduled to hit through the rest of the year and early 2025, we’re in for a great time.

Rick and Morty: The Anime is definitely the biggest draw, however, as that seems the closest to its premiere this year. A concrete release date has yet to be announced, but San Diego Comic-Con 2024 would be a great place to announce one. The anime is teased as such, “In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of ‘Rick and Morty,‘ Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.”