Adult Swim Announces First-Ever Spanish Language Series

Adult Swim has detailed some of the new projects they now have in the works, and have announced that they have greenlit their very first Spanish language series, Women Wearing Shoulder Pads! Adult Swim has had a long history with working with creators on all kinds of different types of projects, and have been released throughout the world in many different languages too. But soon they will be domestically releasing their first-ever Spanish language series that will also be a new stop-motion animated project much like some of the best Adult Swim releases have been in the network's history.

Taking the stage during New York Comic Con 2023, Women Wearing Shoulder Pads is produced entirely in Spanish with English subtitles from series creator Gonzalo Cordova (Tuca & Bertie, Adam Ruins Everything). Working together with Mexico City-based studio Cinema Fantasma (Frankelda's Book of Spooks), this new quarter-hour comedy will feature an all-female voice cast with a series set in South America. Check out the key visual for Women Wearing Shoulder Pads below.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What to Know for Women Wearing Shoulder Pads

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads is a new stop-motion animated series following Marioneta, who is described as "an extremely wealthy and ambitious Spaniard living in South America pursuing business and pleasure." Adult Swim further teases the series with the fact this main character will be "living in Ecuador as she journeys through the complicated world of love, family, commercials, and cuyes, a.k.a. South American guinea pigs." Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, said the following about the new series' announcement.

"While we've all seen a million stop-motion shows in Spanish featuring an all-female cast centered on the plight of guinea pigs, Gonzalo's unique voice and the visually rich stop-motion from Cinema Fantasma meant that we couldn't pass up on 'Women Wearing Shoulder Pads,'" Ouweleen noted about the new Adult Swim series. There has yet to be a release window or date set for Women Wearing Shoulder Pads as of this writing, but it's definitely a project bringing a unique voice to Adult Swim.

What do you think of the first look at Women Wearing Shoulder Pads? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!