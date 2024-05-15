Rick and Morty: The Anime Shares First Story Details

Rick and Morty is coming our way with a new spin-off anime later this year, and Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed the first concrete story details about what to expect! Rick and Morty Season 8 might not be hitting Adult Swim until some time in 2025, but thankfully we'll still be getting a new entry of the franchise with a new anime focused side of the multiverse. Rick and Morty: The Anime is now in the works for a release with Adult Swim and Max later this year, and fans have been especially curious to see what could be coming our way in this new take on the animated favorite.

During Warner Bros. Discovery's upfront presentation revealing their new slate of projects, they shared a press release offering a new update on the Rick and Morty anime. It's here that we got the first story synopsis that reads as such, "In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of "Rick and Morty," Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being."

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What to Know for Rick and Morty's New Anime

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film. Releasing some time later this year (with its actual release date yet to be announced as of the time of this publication) with Adult Swim and Max, it will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment with Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda serving as producers. Yu Kiyozono will serve as the animation producer, Yuuki Kakizoe as the assistant producer, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou as executive producers, Arisa Matsuzawa as art director, and Makiko Kojima as color designer.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will also feature Sou Ki as CGI director, Kaori Kobayashi as special effects supervisor, Tatsuo Noguchi as composite director, Yoshihiro Kasahara as editor, Koichi Iizuka as sound director, and Tetsuya Takahashi is composing the music at Terra-Musica. Rick and Morty: The Anime will feature Japanese language audio and English subtitles during its broadcast, but the voice cast has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this publication.