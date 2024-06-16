Rick and Morty: The Anime World Premiere Screening Announced

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be making its debut with Adult Swim later this year, and the new spinoff anime has announced it will be hosting a special world premiere screening later this month! Rick and Morty Season 8 won't be releasing until some time next year, but thankfully fans of the franchise will still get a new dose of Rick and Morty in the form of its now in the works anime series. Rick and Morty: The Anime will be introducing fans to a much different take on the Rick and Morty multiverse, and there's been a high amount of anticipation to see how it all works out.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be hosting a special early preview screening for Episode 1 as part of the upcoming DoKomi 2024 convention in Düsseldorf, Germany. The convention announced on their social media that they are partnering with Warner TV and Adult Swim UK to host an exclusive preview screening for the new anime's first episode on Sunday, June 30th. With the series yet to announce its official release date in other territories, this will be the very first time Rick and Morty: The Anime will be shown to fans!

+++ Rick and Morty: The Anime @ DoKomi 2024 +++



Are you a Rick and Morty fan? Then grab your Portal Gun and travel to unknown galaxies with the first episode of the brand new Rick and Morty: The Anime!



In cooperation with WarnerTV and @AdultSwimUK we have the incredible honor… pic.twitter.com/ICcAXeA6Dd — DoKomi (@DoKomi) June 15, 2024

Rick and Morty: The Anime Release Date

Rick and Morty: The Anime has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this writing, but Adult Swim previously revealed that the anime will be debuting some time this Summer, if not later in the year. Written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film, it will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment.

Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda will serve as producers, Yu Kiyozono will serve as the animation producer, Yuuki Kakizoe as the assistant producer, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou as executive producers, Arisa Matsuzawa as art director, and Makiko Kojima as color designer. Releasing with Adult Swim (more specifically, Toonami) and Max when it premieres, Rick and Morty: The Anime teases what to expect from the new anime's story as such:

"In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of 'Rick and Morty,' Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being."