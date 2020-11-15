Rick and Morty to Release Official Butter Robot Replica

Rick and Morty's hilariously sentient Butter Robot is getting an official replica! Introduced as a one-off gag during the first season episode, "Something Ricked This Way Comes," Rick had built a small robot for the explicit purpose of passing butter across the table. But the real joke came soon after when the robot was revealed to have sentience, and was depressed to find out that its true purpose was just to pass butter. Now fans will soon be able to have one of their own! Revealed during the Rick and Morty Global Celebration panel during the Adult Swim Festival, this Butter Robot Replica is releasing next year.

Alongside a special unboxing video featured co-creator Justin Roiland (which you can check out in the video above), the Butter Robot is teased to have all the interactivity of the original such as an ability to pass butter and question is existence through a special "Emotion Engine" that adapts to its surroundings.

As Digital Dream Labs describes it, the Butter Robot will have the ability to "react" to "influences from its environment and adapts to become more 'self-aware' over time while choosing to 'rebel' against commands." Along with features that allow for a more direct control, one of its features will be to actually listen for someone asking it to pass the butter.

As the description teases, the Butter Robot will feature a "Passing Mode," that "will listen for and respond to the phrase 'Pass the Butter' and will react by passing its butter stick (included) to the user who spoke." Pre-orders are currently being taken through its official website here, and will be running interested fans $149 USD.

The Butter Robot is officially described as such, "Straight from the Citadel of Ricks, the Butter Robot is a nearly-sentient robot that was created for the sole purpose of passing butter. With its lifelike movement and trademark voice, the Butter Robot is sure to deliver hours of fun - all while its complex 'emotion engine' creates unique interactions as it struggles with a need for purpose."

Will you be nabbing a Butter Robot yourself? Are you anxiously waiting on Season 5 of Rick and Morty? What did you think of the fourth season of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!