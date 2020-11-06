Rick and Morty Pickle Rick MIRACLE SELTZER Drink Being Released

The legacy of Rick and Morty's "Pickle Rick" continues, as beverage company MIRACLE SELTZER has announced that they have partnered with Adult Swim for a Pickle Rick-themed drink. The "Pickle Rick MIRACLE SELTZER" will arrive on Friday, November 13th - just in time for Adult Swim's Adult Swim Festival. The festival will be held as a virtual global event this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but at least fans will get to enjoy a small taste of Pickle Rick's briny juices while they go through the bittersweet experience of an at-home convention. You can get the full details on this Rick and Morty seltzer, below!

"Adult Swim announced today they have partnered with MIRACLE SELTZER to produce a limited-edition Pickle Rick seltzer inspired by the Emmy award-winning series and global phenomenon, Rick and Morty.

The Pickle Rick MIRACLE SELTZER will launch in conjunction with this year’s global virtual Adult Swim Festival, streaming on the Adult Swim YouTube channel, Friday, November 13th and Saturday, November 14th, which also happens to be National Pickle Day.

“Pickle Rick quickly became a fan favorite and when the team at MIRACLE SELTZER came to us with this unique opportunity, we had to say yes,” said Tricia Melton, chief marketing officer of Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “We’ll be toasting with our fans at the Adult Swim Festival and beyond with this new custom drink inspired by Rick and Morty.”

To create this new seltzer, Miracle reached out to Pickle Juice, the original creators of the pickle beverage formulated to relieve muscle cramps and replenish electrolytes, to create a flavor fortified version of their juice containing dual filtered water, organic vinegar, salt, organic dill oil, potassium, zinc, and vitamin C and E. Pickle Rick MIRACLE SELTZER is made with USDA Certified Organic ingredients, is sugar free, and caffeine free with no artificial flavors or colors.

“MIRACLE SELTZER is a one-way ticket to a new dimension - one filled with pure psychic love. With the help of our friends at Adult Swim (and especially Pickle Rick), you can now easily travel to one of these dimensions in one of these universes in one of these space-time continuums, all while staying hydrated on your journey,” said B. Thom Stevenson, co-founder of MIRACLE SELTZER. “Open your eyes really wide - there are miracles, and pickles, all around you.”

In addition to launching the custom beverage, Miracle Seltzer has also produced a line of limited-edition merchandise for fans to celebrate the partnership, including limited edition hats and tote bags.

The limited edition run of Pickle Rick MIRACLE SELTZER can be purchased at MIRACLE SELTZER, DashMart, Spencer’s Gifts, Extra Butter (NYC), Braindead Studios (LA), Sticky’s Finger Joint (NY/NJ), Burgerlords (Los Angeles), Hungry Ghost Press (Providence), and Fetch Park (Atlanta).