Rick and Morty, Tuca & Bertie Comic-Con @ Home Panels Announced

✖

Adult Swim has announced new panels for Rick and Morty, Tuca & Bertie, and more are coming to Comic-Con @ Home 2021! Eschewing the traditional San Diego Comic-Con convention once more this year for a virtual experience, Comic-Con @ Home 2021 is already getting stacked with a ton of new panels and teases for new and ongoing projects coming our way. This is especially true for Adult Swim as not only do they have new animated series in the works, but new anime projects like Blade Runner: Black Lotus as well. It looks like we'll be getting to see some more of these projects soon.

Adult Swim has confirmed not only panels coming our way for Blade Runner: Black Lotus, but Tuca & Bertie, Rick and Morty, and a promise of our first look at a brand new series known as Teenage Euthanasia. Running on the official Comic-Con @ Home 2021 YouTube channel on Friday, July 23 from 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET to 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, Adult Swim breaks down their full slate of panel offerings as such:

Tuca & Bertie - Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET

"[J]oin Lisa Hanawalt (creator and executive producer), Raphael Bob-Waksberg (executive producer), Nicole Byer (voice of Plant Teen 2, The Chill Bird), and Adam Conover (moderator) in a virtual Hall H to celebrate the return of Tuca & Bertie. The cast share what moments made them laugh the hardest, their unique quarantine recording process and the sci-fi behind birds. Fans can watch new episodes of Tuca & Bertie Sundays at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim."

Teenage Euthanasia - Friday, July 23rd at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET

Alyson Levy (co-creator), Alissa Nutting (co-creator), Scott Adsit (co-director and co-executive producer), Maria Bamford (voice of Trophy Fantasy), Jo Firestone (voice of Euthanasia "Annie" Fantasy), Bebe Neuwirth (voice of Baba), and Tim Heidecker (moderator) discuss the new coming-of-all-ages comedy series focused on death, family, and accidental resurrection.

Rick and Morty - Friday, July 23rd at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET

"[V]iewers can relive the best-of-the Rick and Morty season five so far with Dan Harmon (co-creator and executive producer), Scott Marder (showrunner and executive producer), Chris Parnell (voice of Jerry), Sarah Chalke (voice of Beth), Spencer Grammer (voice of Summer), Brandon Johnson (moderator), and special guests. Get answers to all your burning Rick and Morty questions, like who is Mr. Nimbus, does Beth floss and what are decoys? All-new episodes of Rick and Morty air Sundays at 11 p.m. ET/PT only on Adult Swim."

Blade Runner: Black Lotus - Friday, July 23rd at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

"[H]ear directly from the creative team and voice talent Shinji Aramaki (co-director), Kenji Kamiyama (co-director), Joseph Chou (executive producer), Wes Gleason (voice director), Jessica Henwick (voice of Elle), and Jason DeMarco (co-creator of Toonami/senior vice-president and creative director for Adult Swim/moderator) as they discuss the series coming to Adult Swim later this year."

Which of Adult Swim's Comic-Con @ Home 2021 panels are you looking forward to the most? Will you be tuning in? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!