Adult Swim Releases Tuca & Bertie's Season 2 Premiere on YouTube

Adult Swim has released the Season 2 premiere of Tuca & Bertie for free with YouTube! Originally premiering with the Netflix streaming service for its first season before being unceremoniously canceled, Lisa Hanawalt's Tuca & Bertie has now found new life with Adult Swim. Fans had been exciting to see more of the series ever since it was announced that it was going to be rescued by Adult Swim, and Adult Swim themselves have been quite excited to premiere the series with promos and special commercials hyping up the new season featuring leads Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong prior to the premiere.

Tuca & Bertie officially kicked off Season 2 on Sunday, June 13th. While many fans had tuned into its live premiere, Adult Swim has offered a cool new way to check out the Season 2 premiere episode with its special release on YouTube. Adult Swim has done this for certain pilots and premiere episodes in the past, so it makes for a great way to see what all of the hype is about before tuning into the rest of the season! You can check it out in the video above!

The first episode of the new season focuses on the closeness of the relationship between the titular Tuca (voiced by Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (voiced by Ali Wong). Although much of it is built on the character development from the first season, it's also the kind of premiere that's perfect for new fans interested in this new Adult Swim series to just jump right into the wacky world of the franchise as it balances its tones and situations.

As for what we can expect to see from the rest of Season 2 of animated series, Adult Swim officially describes Tuca & Bertie as such, "Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they’re both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore!

Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he's driven to the brink of insanity...good thing he’s just a cartoon. Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you’ll never look at plants the same way again!"

