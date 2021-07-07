Blade Runner: Black Lotus Announces Cast and SDCC Panel

✖

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are coming together to bring one of its most ambitious projects to life. Blade Runner: Black Lotus is ready to hit the screen at long last, and fans have been awaiting new updates on the original production for a while now. And at last, the show's full cast has been announced just ahead of the San Diego Comic-Con season.

The announcement went live today courtesy of Crunchyroll and Adult Swim. The brands launched a press release with the cast of Blade Runner: Black Lotus, and the call sheet is an impressive one. You can read the full breakdown of the show's characters and cast members below:

Elle, a female replicant created for a secret and unknown purpose, will be played by Jessica Henwick / Arisa Shida

Joseph, a mysterious figure who owns a spare parts junkyard in Los Angeles, will be played by Will Yun Lee / Shinshu Fuji

Alani Davis, a fresh LAPD recruit, will be played by Samira Wiley / Takako Honda

Niander Wallace Sr, founder and CEO of the Wallace Corporation, will be played by Brian Cox / Takaya Hashi

Niander Wallace Jr, brilliant scientist working for his father, will be played by Wes Bentley / Takehito Koyasu

Marlowe, a deadly Blade Runner, will be played by Josh Duhamel / Taiten Kusunoki

Josephine Grant, the wife of the police chief, will be played by Peyton List / Yoshiko Sakakibara

Earl Grant, Police Chief of the LAPD, will be played by Stephen Root / Hochu Otsuka

Doc Badger, a black market dealer, will be played by Barkhad Abdi / Takayuki Kinba

Senator Bannister, a politician with strong feelings on replicant production, will be played by Gregg Henry / Masane Tsukayama

Doctor M, a brilliant doctor and professor of medicine, will be played by Henry Czerny / Akio Nojima

Hooper, a journalist in the pocket of the Wallace Corporation, will be played by Jason Spisak / Kazuki Yao

As you can see, Henwick will be leading the series following her work on hit series like Netflix's Iron Fist. Other notable casting includes Samira Wiley, Josh Duhamel, Will Yun Lee, and more. These actors will be joined by a stellar creative team including Shinji Aramaki (co-director), Kenji Kamiyama (co-director), Joseph Chou (executive producer), Wes Gleason (voice director), and Jason DeMarco (co-creator of Toonami).

(Photo: Adult Swim / Crunchyroll)

At this point, Blade Runner: Black Lotus has kept its secrets close to the chest, but fans do know the show is slated to debut this year. The entire crew hopes to share more information about the production during SDCC's virtual convention this month as an exclusive first-look is scheduled to debut at the event.

What do you make of this show's headliners? Are you hyped for Blade Runner's anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.