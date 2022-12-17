New Rurouni Kenshin Anime Releases Character Designs

Rurouni Kenshin has been a part of the anime zeitgeist since it first ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from 1994 to 1999. Based on its original success, it wasn't surprising to see that it was granted an anime adaptation that was brought to life by both Studio Gallop and Studio Deen. The story of the Battosai will be adapted by Linden Films next year, once again following the original tales that came out of the manga, as new character designs confirm some familiar faces from Kenshin's world.

Aside from not only receiving its original anime series that spanned close to one hundred episodes, Rurouni Kenshin recently returned thanks to the five-live action feature-length films that attempted to congeal the story of the Battosai over the series. Ironically enough, the actor that played the villain of the last two films, Mackenyu, has been a part of a number of live-action anime adaptations, previously taking on the role of Scar in the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist films and is now set to be one of the strongest Straw Hat Pirates in Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece.

Kenshin The Man Slayer

The Official Twitter Account for the upcoming anime revival has released new character designs for Kenshin, Kamiya, Yahiko, and Sanosuke, with Linden Films hinting at the fact that the cast of the newest Rurouni Kenshin anime will be revealed as a part of this year's Jump Festa:

If you aren't familiar with the studio that is responsible for this return of the Battosai in 2023, Liden Films has worked on some recent major hits including Tokyo Revengers and Cells at Work: Code Black, as well as another highly anticipated arrival next year in The Legendary Hero Is Dead.

The franchise has, unfortunately, seen some major drama as well, with series creator Nobuhiro Watsuki being revealed to have committed some heinous crimes, and being arrested as a result. Despite this fact, it would seem that the Battosai is returning all the same to the small screen as Liden Films will revisit the original source material.

What do you think of Kenshin's big comeback scheduled for next year?