Rurouni Kenshin Reboot Sets Release Window With First Trailer

Rurouni Kenshin is returning for a new reboot anime series, and the new anime has revealed its planned release window with the debut of its first full trailer showing fans what to expect from this new take on the classic franchise. Original series creator Nobuhiko Watsuki might have had a high profile and very controversial arrest back in 2017, but the franchise has been continuing to live on a whole new life. With the original anime adaptation first debuting over two decades ago at this point, this Shonen Jump series is going to be making its big return to screens with a whole new anime.

First announced to be in the works late last year during Shueisha's Jump Festa convention, Rurouni Kenshin has revealed that its new reboot project is in fact a new anime series re-adapting the events of the original manga. Debuting the first full trailer for the new reboot series during Aniplex Online Fest 2022 this weekend, Rurouni Kenshin is now scheduled to premiere some time next year. It has yet to set a more concrete release window outside of its 2023 date, but you can check out the first full trailer for the new anime below:

#NEWS Rurouni Kenshin premiering in 2023 starring Soma Saito as Himura Kenshin and Rie Takahashi as Kaoru Kamiya!



#AOF2022 pic.twitter.com/JeI8TvCF2Z — Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) September 24, 2022

Directed by Hideyo Yamamoto for Liden Films, Terumi Nishii will be handling the character designs, Hideyuki Kurata will be handling the series composition, and Yu Takami has signed on as composer. The first members of the main cast have been announced as well with Soma Saito set as Kenshin Himura, and Rie Takahashi as Kaoru Kamiya. If you wanted to seek out Rurouni Kenshin's origiinal anime ahead of the new series, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. The series is described as such:

"Welcome to the Meiji Era. Japan is a land experiencing times of troubled peace and renewal after a long and bloody civil war. Swords and killing are outlawed, but all is not as well as it would seem. Lurking in the shadows are many survivors of the revolution awaiting their chance for vengeance. Only the former government assassin, Kenshin Himura can keep the peace. Kenshin gives up the life of 'Battousai The Man Slayer' and sets off as a lone wanderer. His travels lead to the Kamiya Dojo where he discovers the chance to start life over."

Are you excited to see Rurouni Kenshin returning for a new reboot anime series? What are you hoping to see in the new take on the classic?