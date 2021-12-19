New Rurouni Kenshin Anime Announced

Rurouni Kenshin has announced that a new anime is on the way! It’s been over two decades since Rurouni Kenshin’s original anime adaptation aired, yet the franchise has been in the midst of a kind of comeback. Despite series creator Nobuhiko Watsuki’s controversial arrest, the series has continued with new chapters and even recently wrapped the fifth feature film in its live-action adaptation franchise. The series has gone far beyond where that original anime came to an end, so fans had been wondering whether or not the anime could come back some day.

A major surprise during Jump Festa 2022 was Shueisha announcing that a new anime project for Rurouni Kenshin is now in the works. Produced by LIDEN FILMS (the studio behind Tokyo Revengers, which is also debuting a new anime of its own), unfortunately there is nothing else known about the project as of this writing. That means the format of the new project (whether it’s a movie or TV series), staff, studio, and story content are still unknown. But a brief teaser has been dropped to celebrate the announcement. Check it out below:

If you wanted to seek out Rurouni Kenshin‘s origiinal anime, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and HBO Max. The series is described as such, “Welcome to the Meiji Era. Japan is a land experiencing times of troubled peace and renewal after a long and bloody civil war. Swords and killing are outlawed, but all is not as well as it would seem. Lurking in the shadows are many survivors of the revolution awaiting their chance for vengeance. Only the former government assassin, Kenshin Himura can keep the peace. Kenshin gives up the life of ‘Battousai The Man Slayer’ and sets off as a lone wanderer. His travels lead to the Kamiya Dojo where he discovers the chance to start life over.”

The manga is continuing to release new chapters on a weekly basis following its hiatus a few years ago following series creator Nobuhiro Watsuki’s arrest for possession of child pornography. But what do you think? Are you excited to see Rurouni Kenshin return for a new anime? What are you hoping to see from this next entry in the franchise? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!