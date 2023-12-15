Rurouni Kenshin Brings Back Classic Villain in Season Finale

The Rurouni Kenshin remake recently ended its first season, re-telling the story of the one-time Battosai aiming to live a life where he never takes kills another human being. With the reboot staying close to its source material, the season finale has introduced one of the biggest villains of the franchise to hint at what is to come. While a second season hasn't been confirmed, the inclusion of the big-time villain might leave anime fans believing that the story of Kenshin's anime is far from over.

Warning. If you have yet to see Rurouni Kenshin's season finale, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The Meiji Swordsman Romantic Story has ended and with it, Kenshin has little time to rest on his laurels. Heading to Kyoto to take on a new threat, Rurouni Kenshin's season finale gives us our first look at Makoto Shishio. Previously a Battosai himself, Shishio received burns all over his body that caused him to wear bandages, but this fact hasn't halted his killing techniques and his bloodthirsty nature. While Shishio is dangerous enough on his own, the band of cutthroat assassins that he brings into the series gives Kenshin quite the challenge.

Shishio Arrives

Makoto Shishio will be voiced, ironically enough, by Makoto Furukawa who has quite the resume in the anime world. Furukawa might be best known for his roles including Taiju from Dr. Stone, Saitama from One-Punch Man, Miyuki from Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, and Gustaf from The Seven Deadly Sins. With Rurouni Kenshin set to have a stage at this year's Jump Festa, perhaps a second season will be announced at the anime event.

Rurouni Kenshin's creator, Nobuhiro Watsuki was convicted of owning child pornography in 2017, a fact that the anime's star Howard Wang knows all too well. In a recent interview, Wang stated that a portion of profits from his role in the series will be donated to the Child Rescue Coalition. Here were Wang's words on the matter, "To address the elephant in the room: Yes, I'm fully aware of the crimes of the author, and I do not condone or support those actions in any way. As such, a portion of all my earnings for Kenshin are being donated to charity."

