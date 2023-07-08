New Rurouni Kenshin Anime Releases First Opening, Ending: Watch

Rurouni Kenshin has returned with a new anime reboot series as part of the new wave of Summer 2023 releases, and the new Rurouni Kenshin anime has released its first opening and ending theme sequences with the premiere of its first episode! Rurouni Kenshin's original anime run came to an end quite a long time ago, but the franchise has lived on (despite the actions of its creator) with new manga and live-action feature film entries. Now the series has come back to life once more following the end of the live-action movies with a new anime going all the way back to the beginning.

Rurouni Kenshin's new anime series will be taking on the original manga from the very beginning, and the new series has premiered its first episode with the rest of the new anime we're getting over the course of the Summer 2023 anime schedule. To celebrate this first episode, Rurouni Kenshin has revealed its first new opening theme titled "Hiten" as performed by Ayase and R-Shitei, and you can check it out in the video above. The ending theme is titled "Kissaki" as performed by Reol, and you can check it out below:

How to Watch Rurouni Kenshin 2023

Directed by Hideyo Yamamoto for Liden Films, the new Rurouni Kenshin anime is now streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll. They tease the first episode as such, "11th year of the Meiji Era in downtown Tokyo. Kaoru Kamiya, the acting master of the 'Kamiya Kasshin-ryu' style, was chasing after the 'Hitokiri Battosai,' who was claiming to be a user of her sword style. One night, Kaoru meets a man carrying a sword. She immediately questions the man, but he seems to have absolutely no will to fight. 'Is this the rumored Hitokiri Battosai?' As Kaoru dubiously looks on, the man introduces himself as Kenshin Himura, a 'Rurouni.'"

The new Rurouni Kenshin anime also features Terumi Nishii as character designer, Hideyuki Kurata behind series composition, and Yu Takami as composer. The voice cast for Rurouni Kenshin currently includes the likes of Soma Saito as Kenshin Himura, Rie Takahashi as Kaoru Kamiya, Makoto Koichi as Yahiko Myojin, Taku Yashiro as Sagara Sanosuke, Yuma Uchida as Aoshi Shinomori, and Saori Onishi as Megumi Takani.

