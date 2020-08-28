Rurouni Kenshin Stage Play Canceled

Rurouni Kenshin was originally slated to have a stage play run later this year, covering the "Kyoto Arc" of the series where the Battosai battled against his doppelganger in the form of Shishio, but it seems as though the production is shuddering its doors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally slated to drop this winter in Japan from November 3rd to December 15th, the stage play has yet to announce whether or not the performance has been cancelled entirely or if we can expect this live action telling of the popular anime series to arrive at a later date.

Japan has had a number of stage plays that have dived into several different anime properties, spanning the likes of Shonen series such as My Hero Academia, Naruto, and Bleach to anime franchises that you would never expect to hit the stage in the likes of Death Note, Beastars, Persona 5, and the Seven Deadly Sins to name a few. While there has already been a Rurouni Kenshin stage play that covered the Tokyo Arc of the anime, this upcoming sequel play would have covered the start of the battle of the Battosais, adding several new characters to the roster.

(Photo: Sunrise)

The stage play itself was but one of the live action adaptations that were set to hit the world, as two upcoming live action films are set to arrive that cover the final arc of the franchise. The first three films are considered by many to be the greatest live action anime adaptations, with Warner Bros Entertainment looking to capitalize on the popularity of the movies that feature the Battosai.

The Kyoto Arc of Rurouni Kenshin introduced us to the opposite side of the coin to Kenshin in Shishio, a violent assassin who was burned beyond recognition and aiming to bring out the killer in Kenshin. With Shishio arriving with a cast of colorful villains at his side, this arc was considered one of the best of the series and helped the anime skyrocket in popularity.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused countless anime projects to be delayed or canceled, and we're crossing our fingers that the upcoming stage play will simply be moved to a later date rather than canceled outright.

What do you think of the cancellation of the upcoming Rurouni Kenshin stage play? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Battosai!

Via ANN

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.