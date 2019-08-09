Master Swordsmith Brings Rurouni Kenshin’s Iconic Weapon To Life

The Battosai has one of the most unique weapons to be found in anime, mostly because it is specifically designed not to kill! Rurouni Kenshin was a former assassin who found himself so drenched in blood that he felt that the only option to save his own soul was to promise to never take another life. This was the premise for the franchise as Kenshin attempted to battle against enemies across the world with the big handicap of not being able to kill. Now, a master swordsmith in the real world has perfectly recreated the double edged sword of the Battosai.

Online news source Sora News 24 shared the recent creation on their official Twitter Account with Kanekuni Ogawa showing off his masterful creation that brings the sword of Kenshin into the real world:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The beauty of a rare, reverse-edged sword. https://t.co/dg1byfgaNN — SoraNews24 (@RocketNews24En) August 7, 2019

Kenshin is an extremely interesting character, almost seeming like he has split personality disorder as his usual happy go lucky demeanor hides the stoic and killer personality of the Battosai. The anime series managed to spawn some of the best live action anime adaptations to date with the big budget studio films that portray the events of the franchise from Warner Bros Pictures.

The protagonist of Rurouni Kenshin had to deal with the struggle of whether or not he should become the Battosai again numerous times during the events of the series, making for one of the most interesting aspects of the franchise, outside of the amazing fights. Enemies would sometimes specifically target Kenshin to attempt to recreate the Battosai, such as the biggest of the lot, Shishio Makoto.

What do you think of this recreation of the Battosai’s legendary sword? What do you think about the Rurouni Kenshin series overall? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Kenshin!

Originally created by Nobuhiro Watsuki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1994, Rurouni Kenshin is set during the Meiji era of Japan and follows the story of a former assassin named Kenshin Himura who has dedicated his life to atoning for his past sins as the “Battosai.” Determined to leave senseless violence behind, Himura and his comrades travel Japan and stand up for oppressed underdogs everywhere while vowing to never again take a life.

The series has sold over 70 million copies, and has spawned an anime (which enjoyed a run on Cartoon Network’s Toonami block), video games, and a live-action film trilogy. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and the series was put on an indefinite hiatus in the West following Watsuki’s conviction for possession of child pornography.