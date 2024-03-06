RWBY Fans Pleads for Rescue Following Rooster Teeth's Shutdown
Rooster Teeth is shutting down after 20+ years, and RWBY fans are desperate for the show's rescue.
RWBY is sadly on notice, it seems. The hit anime-inspired series has been around for years, and it marks one of the most popular series overseen by Rooster Teeth. Earlier today, reports confirmed Rooster Teeth is shutting down after more than 20 years. Warner Bros. Discovery made the call amid flagging profits, leaving hundreds out of a job. As such Rooster Teeth's top series, the future is unclear, and RWBY fans are begging for a break.
As you can see in the slides below, RWBY fans are admittedly surprised by today's news. Not long ago, Rooster Teeth brought RWBY to new heights when its heroes teamed up with the Justice League. Now, the future of RWBY is up in the air. According to reports, Warner Bros. Discovery is "in talks" to sell RWBY alongside other IPs including Gen:Lock and Red vs Blue. But for now, no word has been given on the shows.
If you are not familiar with RWBY, the anime-centric series began in July 2013 to rave reviews. The adventure series tells the story of Ruby Rose and her team as the group trains to become Hunters. As Grimm continue to plague the world of Remnant, the four heroes are tasked with taking their strength to new levels. Since its debut, RWBY has nine volumes to its name with the latest season launching in February 2023. RWBY has a number of films to its name as well with Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Hunstmen being the latest to premiere.
Want to know more about RWBY? No problem. You can read up on the show's official synopsis below for all the details:
"A young hero, an exalted heiress, a troubled rogue, and a party girl... These are the four members of RWBY, a team brought together and trained for the sole purpose of combating the rampant evils that plague the fantastic world of Remnant."
What do you think about the future of RWBY? Do you think the series will find new life elsewhere? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!
Crunchyroll Perhaps?
prevnext
I hope Crunchyroll gets RWBY in the wake of Rooster Teeth's disbandment. They have a decent history of collabs with animation studios to adapt new animation.
It would be soul-crushing to so many fans if the RWBY story couldn't be completed.#roosterteeth #RWBY https://t.co/cQi8rjYwkL— Johnny Tek (@RealJohnnyTek) March 6, 2024
Never Lose Hope
prevnext
#RWBY #GREENLIGHTVOLUME10— Blake Ash 🍂🇵🇸 (@rxvilv) March 6, 2024
Don't lose hope. pic.twitter.com/OKwC8yipMw
Don't Let it Happen
prevnext
I’m hoping that this doesn’t mean the end of RWBY. I’m hoping that CRWBY will come back stronger then ever and that this won’t be the last time we see our beloved characters#RWBY #GREENLIGHTVOLUME10#SAVERWBY pic.twitter.com/5rH7gW9JNU— Martin Soto (@MartinSoto73631) March 6, 2024
Don't Let It Go
prevnext
So is it safe to say that RWBY Beyond and the other extra projects have been cancelled/shelved?
Hopefully if the series lands elsewhere, the new owners will be able to give them a proper release (depending on how much work was done) pic.twitter.com/zt64eXCM4s— Weston | The Turnabout King (@turnaboutWOT) March 6, 2024
From Beginning to End
prevnext
So my heart just stopped beating when I saw that RoosterTeeth is shutting down. My heart goes out to CRWBY and the show #RWBY that has been a huge part of my life, have been a fan since the beginning, it helped massively with my depression. #Bumbleby forever 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/mTHbWyC1M2— BehindABook (@BehindABook2807) March 6, 2024
Don't Let the Journey End
prevnext
Wow I'm really shocked right now. I'm really sorry for the people that work for Rooster Teeth. I really want to say thank you for making this amazing show. It's really awesome watching it and getting to know so many amazing friends here to talk about it. Its a fun journey #RWBY pic.twitter.com/GmttvAJClq— Paris (@Paris10574066) March 6, 2024
Breathe Through it
prevnext
I'd advise #RWBY fans to be calm & patient following this news.
This is a recent development so updates on stuff like V9 Beyond, other side content & of course RWBY's future will come but it'll be a process till we hear.
For now, respect CRWBY as they deal with this personally. pic.twitter.com/sUanzZsj6p— Dan Cooper: #GREENLIGHTVOLUME10 👑🐰 (@ThatKaitoDan) March 6, 2024
Give Us More
prev
#GREENLIGHTVOLUME10 #RWBY thank you CRWBY for making one of my favorite shows ever, my heart and thoughts are with all the employees effected by RT's closure. I will keep sharing my love for your story and wish the best for everyones future pic.twitter.com/HNEwfm0Hof— bees 🏳️⚧️ (@RAINB0WBEES) March 6, 2024