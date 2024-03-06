RWBY Fans Pleads for Rescue Following Rooster Teeth's Shutdown

RWBY is sadly on notice, it seems. The hit anime-inspired series has been around for years, and it marks one of the most popular series overseen by Rooster Teeth. Earlier today, reports confirmed Rooster Teeth is shutting down after more than 20 years. Warner Bros. Discovery made the call amid flagging profits, leaving hundreds out of a job. As such Rooster Teeth's top series, the future is unclear, and RWBY fans are begging for a break.

As you can see in the slides below, RWBY fans are admittedly surprised by today's news. Not long ago, Rooster Teeth brought RWBY to new heights when its heroes teamed up with the Justice League. Now, the future of RWBY is up in the air. According to reports, Warner Bros. Discovery is "in talks" to sell RWBY alongside other IPs including Gen:Lock and Red vs Blue. But for now, no word has been given on the shows.

If you are not familiar with RWBY, the anime-centric series began in July 2013 to rave reviews. The adventure series tells the story of Ruby Rose and her team as the group trains to become Hunters. As Grimm continue to plague the world of Remnant, the four heroes are tasked with taking their strength to new levels. Since its debut, RWBY has nine volumes to its name with the latest season launching in February 2023. RWBY has a number of films to its name as well with Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Hunstmen being the latest to premiere.

Want to know more about RWBY? No problem. You can read up on the show's official synopsis below for all the details:

"A young hero, an exalted heiress, a troubled rogue, and a party girl... These are the four members of RWBY, a team brought together and trained for the sole purpose of combating the rampant evils that plague the fantastic world of Remnant."

