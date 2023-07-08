Justice League x RWBY Part 2 Shares First Look

Justice League x RWBY is one of the most unexpected crossovers in recent memory, taking the opportunity to re-imagine some of DC Comics' greatest heroes as they cross over with the collection of heroes that fight the Grimm. Unable to be contained in one film, a second chapter of the crossover is on the way and the studio has offered us a new look at the upcoming film. Arriving on Halloween of this year, October 31st, it would seem that some new heroes are being added into the mix this time around.

For those who have yeat to see the first part of the crossover film series, Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes And Huntsmen is coming to MAX later this month on July 24th this summer. If you can't wait for the film to hit the streaming service, you can catch it on digital home video right now for a price. When the latest chapter does hit this Halloween, it will be interesting to see what new heroes, or villains, are introduced to the crossover.

Justice League x RWBY Part 2 First Look

Surprisingly enough, these crossover films aren't the first examples of these two universes colliding. In 2021, a comic book series was released that dedicated seven issues to placing these North American comic book heroes alongside the anime heroes. At present, a third film has yet to be confirmed.

Justice League x RWBY Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part Two coming later this year. First sneak peek image from the film! pic.twitter.com/BszdkLa4YP — RWBY (@OfficialRWBY) July 7, 2023

f you didn't get the opportunity to catch the first part of this wild crossover, here's an official description of the film, "Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part One finds the Justice League facing off against a new horror: adolescence! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg, Green Lantern and Vixen are surprised to find that not only have they materialized on a strange world called Remnant, but they've also been transformed into teenagers. Meanwhile, the heroes of Remnant – Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang – find their world has been mysteriously altered. Can the combined forces of the Justice League and Team RWBY return Remnant to normal before a superpowered Grimm destroys everything they know?"

