RWBY Returns To Anime With RWBY: Ice Queendom

Rooster Teeth shocked many fans when it was able to create an anime series that was able to carve out a fanbase via the story of the world of Remnant in RWBY, and it seems that those fans are set to be quite happy as the series has announced a new anime project. Returning in the form of Ice Queendom, the series has released a new trailer as well as some serious information when it comes to the return of the world of RWBY.

The popular series took the opportunity to not just announce the return of our four protagonists, but also dropped a new trailer to give fans a better idea of the adventures that are coming their way:

The official description of this next chapter in the saga of RWBY reads as such:

“RWBY: Ice Queendom presents RWBY in beautiful 2D anime visuals. RWBY imagines a world filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, and humanity’s only hope is dependent upon powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy. Though each may be powerful on their own, these four girls must overcome dark forces and work as a team if they truly hope to become the next generation of Remnant’s protectors.”

The showrunner of the series, Kerry Shawcross, had this to say about the new series that will once again revisit the world of Remnant and the nefarious creatures its warriors must fight in Grimm:

“It’s difficult to put into words just how honored and thrilled we are to see the show that we imagined into the world inspire a Japanese anime. I’ve been a fan of anime all my life, so to see RWBY in this new medium is surreal. I can’t wait for fans to see this show, I think it’s going to blow them away.”

The cast for the upcoming series will include Saori Hayami as Ruby Rose, Yoko Hikasa as Weiss Schnee, Yu Shimamura as Blake Belladonna, and Ami Koshimizu as Yang Xiao Long, with the original English Dubbed cast returning as well with Lindsay Jones as Ruby Rose, Kara Eberle as Weiss Schnee, Arryn Zech as Blake Belladonna, and Barbara Dunkelman as Yang Xiao Long.

What do you think of RWBY's return?