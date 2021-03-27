RWBY Volume 8 Finale Leaves Fans Upset After Shocking Ending

RWBY decided to kick the fans in the gut during the finale of Volume 8. A lot of people noticed how heavy of a ride this was going to be when the episode began with a content warning about death. If that weren’t enough the crew decided to leave a message about suicide with the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline in the description as well. So, yeah, things got a little bit wild in the last episode before the excruciating wait for Volume 9. Things are more than a little bit dire for the heroes and their allies. When the creative team promised that the next salvo of episodes would differ from what had come before, it’s almost a given that they weren’t kidding. We’ve been very careful about spoilers in this write-up but be forewarned that they are out and about on social media. If you would like to avoid them, we would recommend tweaking your filters to avoid any of them.

Kerry Shawcross talked to CBR about the volume that just concluded, and the final was a moment that a lot of the crew couldn’t wait for people to get to.

“There's a lot of amazing stand-out moments to me... I'm just really excited for people to see the end. And obviously, it's the finale, it makes sense,” Shawcross explained. “But like... not so much that Chapter 14 is so much more spectacular but I'm really excited for people to get to the end of this volume and be able to look back on it, and how far Team RWBY has come and how far the story has grown.”

