RWBY Volume 8 Finale Leaves Fans Upset After Shocking Ending
RWBY decided to kick the fans in the gut during the finale of Volume 8. A lot of people noticed how heavy of a ride this was going to be when the episode began with a content warning about death. If that weren’t enough the crew decided to leave a message about suicide with the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline in the description as well. So, yeah, things got a little bit wild in the last episode before the excruciating wait for Volume 9. Things are more than a little bit dire for the heroes and their allies. When the creative team promised that the next salvo of episodes would differ from what had come before, it’s almost a given that they weren’t kidding. We’ve been very careful about spoilers in this write-up but be forewarned that they are out and about on social media. If you would like to avoid them, we would recommend tweaking your filters to avoid any of them.
March 27, 2021
Kerry Shawcross talked to CBR about the volume that just concluded, and the final was a moment that a lot of the crew couldn’t wait for people to get to.
“There's a lot of amazing stand-out moments to me... I'm just really excited for people to see the end. And obviously, it's the finale, it makes sense,” Shawcross explained. “But like... not so much that Chapter 14 is so much more spectacular but I'm really excited for people to get to the end of this volume and be able to look back on it, and how far Team RWBY has come and how far the story has grown.”
Buckle up everyone
// you know the episode hits different when they put a content warning before the episode and the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline in the description https://t.co/onHwtUe0tp— 𝕰𝖑𝖘𝖆 ❄ (RWBY AU) (@SpiritoftheIce) March 27, 2021
Couldn't believe it
RWBYV8 SPOILERS ///
this is the scariest fucking content warning i've ever seen before a rwby episode pic.twitter.com/d1USPO9aNr— MEG @ RWBY V8 & SINNOH2021 (@myrtlenaster) March 27, 2021
It got a little intense
Tw // suicide
And the fact that crwby knew EXACTLY how upsetting the episode is and put a viewer discretion at the beginning of the episode AND the suicide prevention hotline number in the episode description— Blake (@FugitiveBlake) March 27, 2021
pain.
There’s a death content warning before the new RWBY ep... OH GOD OH GOD NOOOOO pic.twitter.com/oOxW6ewiW4— kay (@l00nacycle) March 27, 2021
I'm mad I laughed, this is perfect
JUSR SAW THE RWBY CONTENT WARNING RUH ROH SCOOB— clementine! 💌 (@ariajoie) March 27, 2021
It's going down
CONTENT WARNING OF DEATH????? RWBY PLEASE #RWBY8SPOILERS— darkwolf (at my goddamn limit) #RWBYV8SPOILERS (@darkwolfriq) March 27, 2021
There's a lot going on
i haven't followed rwby in forever but apparently celia just told me the episode that dropped today has a content warning AND the description has the phone number for the suicide prevention hotline. uh— cracking open an unblockable with the boys (@chrisvonmuir) March 27, 2021
It's a surprise for later....
haha hey barb why does the new rwby episode start with a content warning— TWEWY ANIME SPOILERS (@oofuriofficial) March 27, 2021