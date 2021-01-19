RWBY Teaming with Justice League for New DC Comics Crossover

✖

The Justice League has been no stranger to the world of crossovers, having battled the Avengers, Predators, Aliens, and the WildCats to name a few, and it looks like the team led by Superman and his fellow DC Heroes will be coming into contact with the popular anime team of RWBY! First debuting in 2013, the team of young anime warriors was created by the fan-favorite company of Rooster Teeth and has been airing anime episodes to the tune of over one hundred installments.

The crossover between the world of anime and comic books will be taking place in April of this year via a seven-issue mini-series that doesn't just see worlds colliding, but also will give the members of the Justice League an anime-makeover, with the heroes looking far different from what we've seen in the past. Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Flash, and Cyborg will be given some anime makeovers that range from slight to extensive, as Bruce Wayne's look specifically gives him actual bat ears!

(Photo: Rooster Teeth & RWBY)

The official description for this upcoming crossover between the world of anime and the world of comics reads as such:

"RWBY/Justice League introduces fans of manga and superheroes to the Bruce Wayne, Clark Kent, and Diana Prince of Remnant, fighting with Team RWBY. A new Grimm is running rampant across the island of Patch, and Ruby and Yang must team up with a young red and blue-clad farm boy to stop it! Meanwhile, Blake meets a mysterious woman who’s suddenly appeared on Menagerie, but her purpose for being there remains a secret. And why does she act like she hasn’t been around modern society?

Written by Marguerite Bennett (Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman, RWBY, DC Comics Bombshells) and featuring art by Aneke (Future State: Batgirls), Stephanie Pepper (The Mummy) and Emanuela Lupacchino (Future State: Gotham City Sirens, Birds of Prey), this seven-issue monthly miniseries brings Team RWBY face to face with DC’s paragons of justice."

Via DC Comics