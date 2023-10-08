Sailor Moon Artist Teams With Jennie on New Album Art

Sailor Moon is one of the most beloved IPs in anime. Over the decades, characters like Luna and Usagi have become known the world over. Now, the creator of Sailor Moon is being put on the global stage once more but not for her hit series. Naoko Takeuchi is going viral thanks to their work in South Korea as the Sailor Moon artist has inked album artwork for Jennie.

Yes, that is right. Jennie, who is also known as Jennie Kim or Jennie Jane in the business, has released a new single. "You and Me" made its way to streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music a few days ago. It was there fans took in the single's album artwork, and it turns out Takeuchi penned the piece.

As you can see above, the album art turns Jennie into her own kind of sailor scout. The heroine is rocking twin tails much like Usagi does in the Sailor Moon anime. Complete with a lovely background, this bit of Takeuchi art shows what Sailor Moon's creator can do. And of course, Jennie fans love this little anime crossover.

If you are not familiar with Sailor Moon, you should know the series stands as one of anime's biggest to date. Created in December 1991, Takeuchi penned Sailor Moon for roughly six years, and the series grew new life when it turned to television. With TV series and movies under its belt, Sailor Moon has become one of the best-selling shojo series of all time. So if you want to know more about Takeuchi's series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Teenager Usagi is not the best athlete, she's never gotten good grades, and, well, she's a bit of a crybaby. But when she meets a talking cat, she begins a journey that will teach her she has a well of great strength just beneath the surface and the heart to inspire and stand up for her friends as Sailor Moon!"

What do you think about this gorgeous K-pop crossover with Sailor Moon?