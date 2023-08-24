Anime Fans Rank the Best '90s Theme Songs

When it comes to theme songs, no one is doing better than anime. The industry has buddied up with music publishers for decades, and some of Japan's top singles can be traced back to anime. For years, our favorite anime series have been churning out bangers, and now anime fans have united to rank the best theme songs from the '90s.

The list comes from Japan as the ranking website Goo just posted info from a recent poll. It was there users were asked to vote for their top anime theme songs from the '90s. As you can see below, a total of 10 top picks were made, so you can read up on them below:

"Cruel Angel's Thesis" by Yoko Takahashi, Neon Genesis Evangelion

"We Are!" by Hiroshi Kitadani, One Piece

"Yuki 100%" by Hikaru Genji, Nintama Rantaro

"Moonlight Densetsu" by Dali et al., Sailor Moon

"Mezase Pokemon Master" by Rica Matsumoto, Pokemon

"Sobakasu" by Judy and Mary, Rurouni Kenshin

"Odoru Ponpokorin" by B.B.QUEENS, Chibi Maruko-chan

"Ojamajo Carnival!!" by Maho-do Ojamajo, Doremi

"Dan Dan Kokoro Hikareteku" by Field of View, Dragon Ball GT

"Nazo" by Miho Komatsu, Detective Conan



The poll's results nod to some true bangers, but of course, Neon Genesis Evangelion came in top place. Released in October 1995, "A Cruel Angel's Thesis" kickstarted Neon Genesis Evangelion, and both releases are legendary now. Not only is the anime one of television's best sci-fi ventures to date, but its theme song dominated song charts. Years after its release, "A Cruel Angel's Thesis" became infamous in Japan for being the most-sung track at karaoke. And when looking overseas, singer Yoko Takahashi became hugely popular thanks to their track.

To be honest, it is hard to think of a more impactful anime theme song than "A Cruel Angel's Thesis" at this point. The only track that comes close is the Pokemon theme from the anime's original English dub. The legendary track went on to gain notoriety in America before taking over international markets. These days, anime continues to churn out top hits, and you don't have to look hard to find them. Demon Slayer went viral with its theme song "Gurenge" a few years back, and right now Oshi no Ko is thriving thanks to its theme song "Idol".

