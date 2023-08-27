Sailor Moon Cosplay Unearths Princess Serenity's Ethereal Beauty

Sailor Moon knows a thing or two about princesses. Throughout its tale, Sailor Moon unravels a star-crossed romance between planets, and Usagi finds herself at the center of the commotion. Any fan of Sailor Moon will know about the tragic end of her previous life and how Usagi embodies all that Princess Serenity was. And thanks to one fan, the heavenly royal is going viral thanks to a gorgeous cosplay.

As you can see below, the work comes from Instagram courtesy of _nicoolinn. The fan, who regularly cosplays, was able to showcase their ethereal Princess Serenity look. The homemade outfit proves Serenity was nothing short of an angel, and the Moon Kingdom was blessed to have known her rule.

From the cosplay's wigs to its staff and styled wig, this royal look is downright gorgeous. We are sure Mamoru, or rather Endymion, would be head over heels for this look. There is a reason why Sailor Moon fans know Serenity for her unspeakable beauty, after all.

Sadly, fans of the anime know the end of Serenity's story. The princess of the Moon Kingdom is a peaceful spirit with immense power, and she falls for a prince on Earth. Their love ends tragically when Queen Beryl murders the pair along with the Sailor Scouts. It is only Queen Serenity's quick thinking that seals the villain while ensuring her victims would reincarnate. So after the war's climax, Serenity is reincarnated into Usagi on Earth while Endymion does the same as Mamoru. The pair reunite on Earth with the reincarnated Sailor Scouts, and they find themselves pitted against even more terrifying galactic baddies.

If you want to see more cosplays from Serenity here, you can follow the cosplayer _nicoolinn on Instagram here. And for those unfamiliar with Sailor Moon, you can catch the original anime on Hulu while its reboot, Sailor Moon Crystal, is streaming on Crunchyroll.

